Bhopal: Leopard that killed girl trapped, freed in forest area of Ratapani

BHOPAL: A Van Vihar National Park team has finally managed to trap the leopard which had carried away a five-year-old girl from the courtyard of her home at Narsullaganj, in Sehore district. The leopard has been released in another forest area. The Van Vihar team had laid a trap for the leopard. Late on Saturday night, the leopard crept into the cage laid out by the Van Vihar National Park team which was in the field monitoring the animal.

A team of doctors examined the leopard’s health and then released it in a nearby forest area of Ratapani. Villagers had earlier protested against the frequent forays of the ‘maneater’ leopard into the surrounding villages. In response to the complaint, the Van Vihar National Park pressed its team to trap the leopard.