Madhya Pradesh: Young couple found hanging from tree in Indore

A young couple was found hanging from a tree in Banganga area on Thursday. As per the recent update, the girl is minor and her parents had lodged a complaint against an unidentified person with Lasuida police station for abducting their daughter on Wednesday.

According to Banganga police station staff, the couple was found hanging on a tree near MR-10 by an employee of Indore Municipal Corporation at around 7 am after which the police were informed.

The youth was identified as Dilip Pawar, 21 years, a resident of Nipania area of the city. They were identified by the police on the basis of an identity card recovered from the youth.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the girl was missing from her place since Wednesday noon after which her parents started a search for her. Later, they lodged a complaint with Lasudia police against an unidentified person for abducting the girl. Since then, the family members and the police were searching for the girl. Dilip was a house contractor and he didn’t reach his site on Wednesday when his co-workers tried to contact him but in vain.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy and the statements of their parents are being taken by the police. No suicide note was recovered from them.