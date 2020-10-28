Madhya Pradesh: Error in DoB format troubles MBBS students of All India quota

Indore: The error in the format of ‘Date of Birth’ in enrollment forms of the undergraduate students of All India quota by Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (MPMSU) has put the career of many aspiring medicos at stake.

Large number of students of All India Quota pursuing MBBS from Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and other medical colleges of the state are unable to fill their enrollment forms due to the error by the university. They will not be enrolled with the university if they fail to fill up the form on time.

Chairman of Students’ Welfare Committee of MGM Medical College Dr Manohar Bhandari has also dashed off a letter to MPMSU regarding the same but to no avail.

“University has entered the date of birth of students in the wrong format in enrollment forms. If any student’s DoB is April 10, 2000 then it should be 10/04/2000 in DD/MM/YYYY format but the university has filled it as 04/10/2000 i.e. in MM/DD/YYYY format. The error will mark the wrong date of birth of the students and it will be rejected at the time of scrutiny,” Dr Bhandari said.

He added that he had written multiple letters to university officials but in vain.

Wishing anonymity, a student told Free Press that the last date of submitting the form is October 31 and we have to get a solution to the problem before that. Students in private and government colleges of Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam and others are facing similar problems.

Meanwhile, Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said, “We have informed MPMSU officials about the same and they ensured to rectify the problem soon. We will connect them again for the same.”

MPMSU extends date of form submission

Official sources of MPMSU said that the university has extended the date of filling enrolment form for 15 days.

I will see what the problem is: Asst Registrar

Assistant Registrar of MPMSU Dr Ashu Pathak said that she is unaware of the issue and can comment only after reaching the office. “I will see what the problem is and will rectify it at the earliest,” she said.