MP Bypolls: Kamal Nath, Digvijay are real 'Jaichands', betrayed 7.5 cr people of Madhya Pradesh, claims Scindia

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia slammed Madhya Pradesh's former Chief Ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh for running a "corruption-ridden" government and playing the role of "traitor" to the democracy.

Scindia was responding to Congress campaign in the state by-polls necessitated by the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs considered close to the scion of the erstwhile Gwalior royal family.

Speaking to ANI, Scindia said, "If there is any Jaichand or traitor in Madhya Pradesh, it is the duo of Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh." Congress has centred its election campaign in Madhya Pradesh targeting the 'Jaichands' who have betrayed 'Janadhar' (people's verdict), a reference to MLAs who have left Congress resulting in the fall of the Kamal Nath-led government.

"This duo is the real traitor who had trampled upon the desires, ambitions and aspirations of seven and a half crore people of Madhya Pradesh, who made promises and claimed to fulfill them. I cannot be a bystander and neither can these legislators to people who are a threat to democracy and to these 7.5 crore people," stated Scindia while adding that the Congress ran a government riddled with corruption.

Calling 22 MLAs resigning together a first of its kind of 'historical event' of independent India, the BJP leader said no political party had in the history of independent India has lost the faith of so many elected representatives in a short span of time that too after 15 years after staying out of power.

"I don't think that any political party has ever seen such a scenario in the history of the country. Kamal Nath government is the first one who has lost 22 MLAs in just a couple of months into power followed by four more. He is the first one to experience this in the 70 years of democratic India. Out of the strength of 114, he has lost 26 MLAs which is close to 28 per cent of the strength. It talks volumes about Kamal Nath's attitude towards his legislators," he stated.

Scindia, the BJP leader who has crossed over from Congress in March said, the reason the Kamal Nath-led government fell is that it trampled upon the rights of its elected representatives.

"A government riddled with corruption that throws its manifesto into the wastebasket. It disallows any development project in any of the regions, disrespects the lawmakers who are supposed to be your colleague should have seen it coming," stated the leader.

