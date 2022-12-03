Madhya Pradesh: Yoga, meditation camp for police personnel held in Pithampur

Pithampur (Mhow): A 70-minute yoga and meditation camp was organised on Friday for police officers and policemen of all the three police station areas of Pithampur industrial area, the office of the city superintendent of police (SP) to make cops stress-free.

In the camp, international gold medalist Alpana Sameer Pandey along with two sisters of Prajapati Brahmakumari Ishwariya University taught yoga and meditation and said how one can stay healthy and stress-free through yoga and meditation. Brahmakumari sisters said that by doing yoga and meditation regularly, one will be free from stress throughout the day and will be energised to work.

City superintendent of police (SP) Trunendra Singh Baghel said, yoga and meditation will de-stress policemen and motivate them to work and today more than 100 police officers and police personnel from all the three places of the industrial area benefitted from this camp.

