Madhya Pradesh: Pithampur police arrest three for cheating

FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): On Sunday, the Sector One police arrested three people, including the marriage bureau operator from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, who cheated Rs 1 lakh on the pretext of marriage. These people used to cheat innocent people by giving false propaganda in paper and giving them the pretext of marriage. A young man from Pithampur was also duped of around Rs1 lakh by fake marriage bureau thugs from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh on the pretext of marriage. The police arrested the accused after reaching Chhattisgarh.

The police said that the complainant Atul Tiwari wrote in the paper that he called after seeing an advertisement related to marriage in the name of a marriage bureau. He then befriended a lady named Roshni Manikpuri. For about six months, Roshni Manikpuri cheated Rs 1 lakh on the pretext of marriage. Roshni also pretended to marry Atul Tiwari in the name of Lekhni Tiwari. After taking the money, the woman switched off her mobile and stopped talking to the complainant. The criminals were from another state and the police formed a team and reached Chhattisgarh. The Pithampur police gathered information about the accused mobile numbers, bank accounts, KYC etc.

Based on the documents and location obtained from them, the team arrested the accused Roshni Manikpuri alias Lekhni Tiwari and her husband Mahendra Manikpuri, Sangeeta’s father Siyaram Yadav and Mukesh’s father Resham Lal Verma, the mastermind of fraudsters, from Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. The accused were presented before the court and sent to jail. The same victim Atul Tiwari said that after seeing the advertisement published in the newspaper, he contacted these people and talked to a girl.

She started asking me for little money in the name of her mother's illness and sometimes on the pretext of mother's attack and finally on the pretext of mother's death. She cheated him of Rs 1.74 lakh from him and later switched off her phone. The victim said that he runs a small eatery and he sold his one bigha land. He gave this amount to the frauds. When the phone was continuously switched off, he complained to the police station and gave evidence.

The police have arrested the three thugs but till now the victim has not got a single rupee back. A case has been registered under section 420, 34 of the IPC at Pithampur. Pithampur police station in-charge has told that many cases have been registered in civil lines police station of Bilaspur against the gang running fake marriage bureau. Both the girls and their mastermind were presented in the court today.