Madhya Pradesh: WR’s Ratlam divn removes speed barrier to facilitate train movement

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A major constraint on the speed of movement of trains on Mumbai-Delhi route near Ratlam on the Ratlam-Godhra section at Bildi railway station yard about 20 kilometres from here has been removed by the Ratlam rail division of Western Railway which will result in trains running at a speed of 160 kilometres per hour in future and speed restriction for both passenger and goods train will end.

Railway authorities here said that a 3-degree curve at the Bildi yard on Ratlam-Godhra section has been removed recently. Due to the existence of the previous 3-degree curve on Bildi yard, trains could pass at a speed of 80 kilometres per hour on the up line and 75 kilometres per hour on the down line but now with removal of the major constraint, trains can pass through at a speed of 160 kilometres per hour in the future.

Not only the train's speed was being restricted due to the curve but safety issues always remained a challenge, it is further said. It was a challenging task to remove a 3-degree curve on the Bildi yard due to the movement of hundreds of passenger and goods train on the Ratlam-Godhra section every day.

Ratlam rail division recently removed a three-degree curve at the Bildi Yard within seven days by laying down a new turnout of 900 metres in length. This is to mention that Indian Railways (IR) has undertaken the project of running trains on Mumbai-Delhi route at a speed of 160 kilometres per hour in the future without any speed restriction.