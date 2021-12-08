Madhya Pradesh: Woman gets life sentence for poisoning hubby to death

Manasa (Madhya Pradesh): Additional Sessions Judge Akhilesh Kumar Dhakkad awarded life sentence to a woman for poisoning her husband to death with the help of two aides.

Court held her guilty under Section 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Additional public prosecutor Kavita Bhatt said that accused Saroj Teli, 35, of Neemuch poisoned her husband Hardev alias Harish Teli. Bhatt said that on March 17, 2010, Satyanarayan called complainant Deshraj at 5.30 am, requesting for his maruti van. Satyanarayan told Deshraj that one of his relative suffered a massive paralytic attack and he had to take him to Jogniya Mata temple. Following this, Deshraj asked his driver Shyamlal to take van to Satyanarayan’s place.

At around 3 pm, driver Shyamlal came to Deshraj and informed that accused Satyanarayan, Nandkishore and Saroj told him that Hardev Teli who is Saroj's husband is ill and they have to take him to Joganiya Mata team in Maruti Van. But, accused trio stopped van four to five kilometres before temple claiming that Hardev had died. They dumped body in forest and returned.

Suspecting foul play, Deshraj immediately informed Manasa police. Later police recovered Hardev’s body from the forest. Post-mortem revealed that Hardev was poisoned.

During investigation it was revealed that accused trio served food laced with sulphas to Hardev.

