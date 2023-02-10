Madhya Pradesh: Woman gets back hearing ability, thanks to surgery under Ayushman scheme in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old woman from a distant village in Khargone district got back her hearing ability after free treatment in a private hospital in Indore thanks to the Ayushman Bharat card.

Sunita of Topali Nindiya area of Jhirnaya janpad panchayat lost her hearing ability around 7 years ago. Sunita works as a migrant worker in Kolhapur, Maharastra.

Asha worker, Pinky Moore, came to know about the woman’s disability during a vaccination drive around 2 years ago. Moore while extending help, also got her treated in the Community Health Centre, Jhirnaya. The treatment proved futile and she continued to suffer extreme pain in her ears. Doctors also suggested ear surgery but she couldn’t bear the expenses.

The Asha worker then suggested treatment through the Ayushman Bharat card. Thus she underwent an ear surgery at a private hospital in Indore free of cost and finally got back her hearing ability. The cost of the surgery ranges from Rs 1-1.5 lakh

