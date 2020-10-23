Madhya Pradesh: Woman gang-rape twice by 5, accused arrested

Petlawad: Five persons including a minor have been arrested for gang-raping a woman twice. Police said the woman alleged that she was first raped by the 5 accused on October 17.

She alleged that the accused threatened to kill her if she were to share her ordeal with anyone. But on October 18 she was again gang-raped by the five accused, alleged woman and so she finally mustered the courage to register an FIR against Dashrath son of Ratanlal, 27 years old, resident of Subhash Marg, Hiralal son of Amar Singh, 24 years old, resident of Sardarpur, Ritesh son of Pradip, 28 years old, resident of Talavpada Petlawad, for committing the heinous crime of gang-rape with her and that too twice.

She told the police that one of the accused Dashrath, on October 17, forcibly took her to a secluded house above the post office- where 4 other men who were already present there then took turns to rape her.

Next day again she was gang-raped by the same 5 accused in a jungle near Kanwan Road. The woman approached Petlawad police on Wednesday. A case has been registered under relevant sections. Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Gupta instructed the Station Incharge Sanjay Rawat to arrest the accused and to take strict action. A team was constituted and all the 5 accused were arrested from their homes and other places in a few hours.