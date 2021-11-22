Madhya Pradesh: Woman found dead in house, husband missing

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old woman died under mysterious circumstances at her rented house in the Azad Nagar area on Saturday. She had been living in that house with her husband only for the last two days. The police believe that she was killed by her husband as he was missing after the incident.

Azad Nagar police station in charge Indresh Tripathi said that the deceased has been identified as Jyoti Chouhan and she was staying in Alok Nagar with husband Vijay Chouhan. She was found dead and some portion of her body was burnt. Vijay was missing after the incident. It was believed that he killed her and set her ablaze following an argument between them.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Jyoti was the second wife of Vijay. His first wife lives in Pachor. He along with Jyoti was living in a rented house in Alok Nagar for the past two days. On Saturday, he was seen leaving the house after which he didn’t return. The neighbours found Jyoti's body. Later, the police were informed. Police performed the autopsy on Sunday and the report is awaited to know the exact circumstances under which she died. The statements of her family members and first wife are also being taken by the police. Her husband could not be traced till the filing of the report.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 02:17 AM IST