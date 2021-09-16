Madhya Pradesh: Woman arrested for branding 3.5-yr-old son with hot knife

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman who branded her three-and-a-half-year-old son with a hot knife was arrested by the police on Wednesday. She was staying separated from her husband for the past few months.

The incident came to light when her husband found the marks on the child's body and informed police.

Khajrana police station in-charge Dinesh Verma said husband and wife were staying separately following dispute within the family. By mutual consent, two of their kids were staying with the husband while the minor son was staying with his mother.

The man stated in his complaint that a few days back his wife had an argument with his father (woman’s father-in-law) and in a fit of anger she dumped her minor son with her husband. When he found the marks, he asked his minor son about it and he said that his mother had branded him with a hot knife.

Initially, the husband did not go to the police, but when the woman came and demanded that she wanted all her three children back, the husband refused and the latter informed police.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 03:01 AM IST