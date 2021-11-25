Madhya Pradesh: West Discom survey shows 99.84% consumers satisfied

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Close to 99.84 per cent consumers in Malwa-Nimar region are satisfied with the service of Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company, an internal survey of the company claimed.

The company claimed that it has took feedback through phone calling from 1.61 lakh consumers this year so far and out of 99.84 percent consumers have expressed satisfaction with the company’s services.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that as per the directive of energy minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar, feedback is being taken from about 500 consumers every day.

“In the year 2021 till November 24, feedback has been taken from 1.61 consumers. Of these, 99.84 have registered satisfaction with the electricity services,” he claimed.

These consumers were asked questions like electricity supply, billing, getting the voltage right, status of redressal of electricity complaints and other questions.

The MD said that the feedback record is prepared on the basis of the answers to these questions. The team of Call Center 1912 works to take feedback on the mobile numbers of the consumers received on random basis from the IT section of the electricity company.

In this feedback, the consumer satisfaction level of West Disom is highest in MP.

Tomar stated that the power company is committed for continuous expansion of consumer facilities and speedy resolution of complaints received on time.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 03:10 AM IST