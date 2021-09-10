Madhya Pradesh: West Discom issues 42K notices for Lok Adalat

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Western Region Electricity Distribution Company issued nearly 42,000 notices to consumers for resolving legal disputes during Lok Adalat scheduled for Saturday.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that settlement will be done in the cases of electricity pilferage and irregularities registered under Section 126 and 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003. For redressal through pre-litigation, all domestic, all agricultural, non-domestic up to 5 KW and industrial consumers up to 10 horsepower loads will be given exemption in low-pressure category.

Tomar said that 30 per cent rebate will be given on the amount of pre-litigation level civil liability and 100 per cent on the amount of interest. In cases of litigation level, 20 per cent discount will be given on the amount of civil liability assessed and 100 per cent on the amount of interest.

Tomar said that after the prescribed rebate, the remaining bill would have to be paid in one lump sum. The exemption will be given only in the case of electricity theft / unauthorised use by the applicant for the first time.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 11:25 PM IST