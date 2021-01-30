Madhya Pradesh: WE WERE IGNORED ON REPUBLIC DAY, say Badnawar’s corona warriors as state government forgets to fete them

Badnawar (Dhar district): Hundreds of corona warriors from Badnawar tehsil who left no stone unturned to keep the town corona-free felt ignored on Republic Day. This was because no one from the health department was felicitated on the occasion. In most districts, doctors, health workers who took a huge risk by working round the clock to treat corona patients, were felicitated. But none from Badnawar tehsil was recognised for his or her hard work and dedication.

This is despite the fact that block medical officer (BMO) Dr Sandeep Shrivastava took more than 1500 samples alone during the pandemic and moved in tehsil with his team treating people. In this long period, like many other employees, he stayed away from family including his six-month-old son to protect them from infection. More than 200 corona patients were treated. No one died in Badnawar and those who died were admitted to hospitals in other cities.

Similarly, Dr M Upasani set an example. Whether it was quarantine centre or Covid care centre or hospital, Dr Upasani remained alert round-the-clock. At the time of pandemic, he had meals at bhandaras and got back to work. Even when there was no availability of experts at the hospital, Dr Upasani and his team looked after dialysis ward and ICU unit. Several other doctors delivered their best during pandemic but were ignored by the government.

A health department staffer wishing anonymity expressed resentment and said departmental workers believe that if the government honours them on national festivals, then the morale and enthusiasm of health workers increase. “They feel encouraged. But the services of health department are being ignored in Badnawar,” he added.