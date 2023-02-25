e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: 'We should re-develop organic method of agriculture'

Madhya Pradesh: 'We should re-develop organic method of agriculture'

Two-day seminar on Sustainable Agricultural Development begins

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, February 25, 2023, 03:12 AM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image
Follow us on

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day workshop on the topic 'Sustainable Agricultural Development in India: Challenges and Prospects' was inaugurated at Government College, Mahidpur under the guidance of professor SK Pandey on Friday.

Vikram University registrar Dr Prashant Puranik, professor GM Dubey, Vikram University's School of Economics' Dr SK Mishra, and Dr RC Thakur from Mahidpur were present as guests. The programme was inaugurated with Saraswati Vandana. Then, a welcoming address was delivered by the college's principal Dr Asha Saxena.

Vice-chancellor Pandey said that Indian agriculture has played an important role since ancient times and now agriculture is considered a science. Therefore, it is necessary that we should re-develop the organic method of agriculture prevalent since ancient times.

According to Dr Prashant Puranik, various problems crop up in agriculture due to the complex nature of Indian agriculture and its solution is only possible through practical ways. Archaeologist Dr RC Thakur said in his address that the Greek rulers were highly influenced by Indian agriculture. Its details can be seen in Greek currency.

After lunch, Prof Tapan Chaure's lecture was held while Prof Girish Mohan Dubey addressed the programme as chief speaker. Dr Prabhakar Mishra conducted the event and a vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Suman Jain.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to perform bhoomi pujan of development work worth Rs 750...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: 'We should re-develop organic method of agriculture'

Madhya Pradesh: 'We should re-develop organic method of agriculture'

Madhya Pradesh: NTPC ranked No 1 IPP globally by S&P Platts in Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: NTPC ranked No 1 IPP globally by S&P Platts in Khargone

Indore: Toddler goes missing; cops unite family in 2 hours

Indore: Toddler goes missing; cops unite family in 2 hours

Madhya Pradesh: Court sends 39 accused to jail for illegal tree felling in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Court sends 39 accused to jail for illegal tree felling in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Dewas mayor redresses citizens' problems during public hearing

Madhya Pradesh: Dewas mayor redresses citizens' problems during public hearing