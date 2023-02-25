Madhya Pradesh: 'We should re-develop organic method of agriculture'

Photo: Representative Image

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day workshop on the topic 'Sustainable Agricultural Development in India: Challenges and Prospects' was inaugurated at Government College, Mahidpur under the guidance of professor SK Pandey on Friday.

Vikram University registrar Dr Prashant Puranik, professor GM Dubey, Vikram University's School of Economics' Dr SK Mishra, and Dr RC Thakur from Mahidpur were present as guests. The programme was inaugurated with Saraswati Vandana. Then, a welcoming address was delivered by the college's principal Dr Asha Saxena.

Vice-chancellor Pandey said that Indian agriculture has played an important role since ancient times and now agriculture is considered a science. Therefore, it is necessary that we should re-develop the organic method of agriculture prevalent since ancient times.

According to Dr Prashant Puranik, various problems crop up in agriculture due to the complex nature of Indian agriculture and its solution is only possible through practical ways. Archaeologist Dr RC Thakur said in his address that the Greek rulers were highly influenced by Indian agriculture. Its details can be seen in Greek currency.

After lunch, Prof Tapan Chaure's lecture was held while Prof Girish Mohan Dubey addressed the programme as chief speaker. Dr Prabhakar Mishra conducted the event and a vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Suman Jain.