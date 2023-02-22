e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to perform bhoomi pujan of development work worth Rs 750 crore in Mahidpur

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 10:00 PM IST
article-image
Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will address state-level employment programme in Mahidpur on Thursday. He will distribute acceptance letters under various development schemes to youth who have launched business under self-employment scheme. CM Chouhan would also perform bhoomi pujan of development work worth Rs 750 crore.

While giving information, MLA Bahadur Singh Chouhan said that CM Chouhan would attend the programme organised at Krishi Upaj Mandi in Mahidpur. He will lay the foundation stone for the construction of Samakota dam on Kalisindh worth Rs 188.42 crore and Harbakhedi dam on Kshipra worth Rs 120.36 crore. Similarly, the building work of CM Rise School in Jharda, College and industrial area would be initiated by him.

MLA Chouhan added that CM Chouhan would also hold a virtual meeting with beneficiaries of the Public Welfare Schemes of Harda, Ashok Nagar, Katni and Niwari districts. He would personally interact and honour them.

