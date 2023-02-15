Madhya Pradesh: MLA inaugurates development works worth Rs 65 lakh in Mahidpur

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Vikas Yatra under the Mahidpur Assembly constituency began from Parasali village on Wednesday. Local MLA Bahadur Singh Chouhan participated as the chief guest.

Throughout Yatra, he could be seen apprising people of the programmes of the BJP government in the state as well as the welfare work of the government. He was also seen discussing issues with beneficiaries of government welfare schemes and programmes.

On Wednesday, the yatra covered various villages such as Gelakhedi, Chhingri, Maukhedi, Nagpura, Chhajjukhedi, Somchidhi before terminating at Rudrakheda village where he addressed a mass gathering and put forth the achievements of the BJP government in front of the people of the village.

Chouhan on Wednesday laid the foundation stones of six development works worth Rs 6 lakh in the village and also inaugurated a total of 14 development works worth Rs 65 lakh.

Tehsildar Jitendra Chaurasiya, janpad president representative Shivnarayan Suryavanshi, mandal president Teju Singh, former janpad president representative Narayan Singh, BJP media in charge Rakesh Kumawat and public representatives besides block level officers, employees were present.

