Madhya Pradesh: Developmental works of Rs 3.7 cr inaugurated in Vikas Yatra in Mahidpur

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): BJP’s Vikas Yatra visited as many 135 villages fall under Mahidpur assembly constituency in Ujjain district on Saturday.

MLA Bahadur Singh Chouhan arrived in Bolkhedanau village and laid the groundwork for development projects worth more than Rs 3.7 crore. When Yatra arrived in village after village, he was greeted warmly by a large number of locals.

During his speech, Chouhan stated that during these visits, the beneficiaries receive benefits from various government schemes such as har ghar Pani and Hark het Pani, while also receiving gifts of development works.

Narmada water will soon quench the thirst of the villages and provide much relief to residents as the work on pipeline construction has begun at a cost of Rs 350 crore.

On Sunday, Vikas Yatra visited Lasudia Goyal, Delwadi, Dungaria, and Pipliabheem before arriving in Bolkhedanau, where MLA laid the foundation stone for a bypass road worth Rs 2.4 crore, a water tank worth Rs 1.7 crore, a dome worth Rs 30 lakh, and sewage worth Rs 5 lakh.

MLAs also handed out certificates to eligible recipients of various government programmes. Several local BJP leaders were present, including Shivnarayan Suryavanshi, Sandeep Vyas, and local representatives.

