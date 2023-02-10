Madhya Pradesh: MLA inaugurates 8 construction works costing Rs 47.13 lakh in Mahidpur

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Vikas Yatra of Mahidpur constituency started from Lotiajurnada village on the fifth day. Local MA Bahadur Singh Chauhan participated in the yatra as the chief guest.

During the Yatra, public representatives informed the residents of rural areas about the important government welfare schemes and also benefitted eligible beneficiaries. They also apprise people of the programmes of the BJP government in the state as well as the welfare work of government.

The Vikas Yatra passed through Pipliyadhuma, Sekli, Patakhedi, Piplikheda villages before terminating at Jharkhedi village. MLA Chauhan has inaugurated 8 construction works amounting to Rs 47.13 lakh in rural areas during the Vikas Yatra. Along with this, Bhoomi Pujan for 10 construction works to be completed at a cost of Rs 35.73 lakh was also performed.

Tehsildar Ramlal Munia, janpad president representative Shivnarayan Suryavanshi, janpad panchayat members Rita Badgurjar, Padam Singh Anjana, divisional president Sanjay Sindanya, BJP leader Sanjay Agal, Amarlal Parihar, BJP media in-charge Rakesh Kumawat and other public representatives and block level officers and employees were present.