Madhya Pradesh: Water from choked drains inundate roads

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): The tall claims of the local administration about the cleanliness drive under Swachhta Abhiyan, fell flat on Tuesday.

Some shared photos of Gawlipura over social media depicting the road in the area inundated by water from choked drains.

The residents of the area said that nobody pays heed to the cleanliness of the area and they are highly inconvenienced due to the dirty water and are also anxious that the dirt may lead to spread of dengue.

They said that the situation is so bad that it has become difficult to sit outside the homes due to foul smell, flies and mosquitoes. People may fall prey to dengue, they added.

Last year, two boys of the Prajapati community suffering from dengue, had to get treatment done in Gujarat, they added.

We have asked panchayat officials to take action to save people from the seasonal diseases, dengue among other diseases, a local said.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 01:09 AM IST