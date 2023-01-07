Madhya Pradesh: Water committee gets training under Nal Jal Yojana in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): On the third day of the village-level community training programme, organised by the public health engineering department in Sardarpur of Dhar, water committee was instructed under Nal Jal Yojana. The programme was conducted at Dev Hotel and its main objective was the successful implementation of the scheme in each and every house in the area. On the completion of training sessions, certificates were distributed among the participants by the executive engineer of Dhar, KP Verma.

Verma also explained the importance of the Nal Jal Yojana to the participants. District consultant officer Anita Khaped said that this is one of the major schemes of the Government of India and the Government of Madhya Pradesh, whose aim is to provide pure water through tap to every rural household. For this, the district PHE department is working at its own level and urges participants to work to their fullest.

