Madhya Pradesh: BJP groupism comes to fore ahead of local elections in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): With local bodies' elections in the Dhar district inching closer, the political battle has intensified, not only among political rivals but within the parties as well. On Thursday, BJP leaders created a ruckus at the ticket distribution process and alleged anomalies in ticket distribution for upcoming polls.

As per details, towns in Dhar district will go to local bodies polls, except Badnawar. Meanwhile, the claimants to the councillors' posts have been running from pillar to post at the BJP office. The ongoing groupism and indiscipline amongst the local BJP workers could be seen in the conduct of district president Rajeev Yadav and local MLA Neena Verma.

Addressing a press conference, BJP leader and former municipal president Mamta Joshi alleged anomalies in ticket distribution. If party workers have a grievance over ticket distribution, we have a right to raise an objection, as party is not giving tickets to Mahila Morcha workers.

She further said that workers who have been dedicatedly working for all these years must be considered for the candidature of the party. Joshi also threatened to contest as an independent candidate if not given a ticket. Mamta Joshi is considered a supporter of local MLA Verma. Earlier, Vikram Verma Jogi, husband of former Union Minister Neena Verma also accused Yadav of being involved in illegal work in town.