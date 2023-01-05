e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: District-level tennis-ball cricket tournament 2023 begins in Dhar

The event started with chief guests offering flowers to late Manohar Singh Thakur’s photograph. In the inaugural match, Dhar star won against Heavy Tacker team

Yogesh SahuUpdated: Thursday, January 05, 2023, 08:58 PM IST
article-image
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): District-level tennis cricket tournament (Dharnath Cup 2023) began at SPD ground in Dhar district on Thursday.

Social worker Dr Sharad Vijayvargiya, city Congress president Tony Chhabra and trust director Ishwar Singh Thakur was present as chief guests.

The event started with chief guests offering flowers to late Manohar Singh Thakur’s photograph. In the inaugural match, Dhar star won against Heavy Tacker team. Addressing the event Dr Vijayvargiya encouraged the players for future endeavours.

Aman Dodd said that 32 teams from across the district took participate in district level tournament. Members of Sevalay Trust, including Yogesh Singare and Gotam Chauhan were present. The tournament was conducted by director of Sewalaya Trust Piyush Soni while Palash Sharma proposed vote of thanks.

