Madhya Pradesh: Dhar dancer shakes a leg with Malaika Arora

Madhya Pradesh: Dhar dancer shakes a leg with Malaika Arora

Joshi, a resident of Dhar is a classically trained, Concept Based Dance Performer and choreographer with years of experience in her field

Tuesday, January 03, 2023
article-image
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A promising dancer from Dhar, Amrita Joshi danced with Bollywood actress Malaika Arora in a programme organised by Lion’s International Club, Gujarat at Taj Hotel in Mumbai.

Joshi, a resident of Dhar is a classically trained, Concept Based Dance Performer and choreographer with years of experience in her field. She is also conducting online classes to teach Lavani dance form to international students from Sweden, Dubai, Australia and others. Recently, she has expressed her desire to perform in the Mandu festival to be organised from January 7 to 10.

Malaika Arora and the audience appreciated the skills of Amrita. Along with this, Amrita also gave a solo dance performance on the song filmed on actress Zeenat Aman who was present as the special guest. International president of Lions Club Brian E Sheehan and Lori were also present.

