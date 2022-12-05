Madhya Pradesh: Ward 11 team win inter-ward cricket tourney in Ujjain

Guests distribute prizes to the winners of the cricket tournament, in Ujjain on Monday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): City Congress Committee’s acting president Vivek Yadav organised free T20 cricket tournament in support of Bharat Jodo Yatra at Kshirsagar Ground. The tournament had a cash prize of Rs 1.51 lakh. Many close matches were played in the 16-day-long tournament. For the first time, there was reward for audience too through lucky draw.

The tournament offered different prizes, including petrol vouchers. Congress district in-charge Shobha Ojha, Bar Council of India member Pratap Mehta, Mahamandleshwar Shaileshanand Giri, MLA Mahesh Parmar, City Congress Committee president Ravi Bhadoria, corporator Nazia B, Chetan Yadav and Zahid Hussain attended the final match.

On this occasion, Shobha Ojha said that only youth can think of such innovations. This game has got new dimensions in this atmosphere full of goodwill. Appreciating Vivek Yadav, Shaileshanand Giri said that society needs such youth who have love and goodwill in their minds. There is a need to reduce hatred. Bhadoria and Parmar also addressed the audience. The final match was played between ward 11 and ward 31. Ward 31 scored 92 runs while batting first. Ward 11 team won the match. Faizan was declared man of the match.