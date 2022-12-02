Madhya Pradesh: Thieves decamp with Rs 25k cash, idols in Ujjain

Scattered goods at Nayapura Jan temple which was targeted by thieves in Ujjain on Friday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Theieves are so desperate nowadays that they are not even afraid of God. They carried out their ‘work’ in the Jain temple of Nayapura, here late Thursday. They took away Rs 25k in cash along with three idols made of Ashtadhatu. The incident occurred at the Jain Temple popularly known as Gyan Mandir. It came to light at 6.30 am on Friday when the priest Prakash Pandey reached the temple.

When he opened the main door and entered inside, he found things scattered and later noticed that the idols were missing from the place of worship which confirmed the theft. He reported the incident to Atul Chattar, the treasurer of the temple trust, who lives nearby.

When they checked CCTV cameras, they were found closed. Later, information was given to the Jiwajiganj police station. Regarding the incident, priest Prakash Pandey said that when he opened the temple in the morning, the goods were scattered. After this, he informed the treasurer who informed the police.