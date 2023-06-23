Madhya Pradesh: Viral Video: BJP Leader Abuses Toll Worker After FASTag Deducts Tax

FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A video of Neemuch BJP vice-president Anil Nagori allegedly threatening and abusing a woman toll worker has gone viral on social media. In the video, Nagauri is seen warning the toll worker, “Stay within your limits. You don’t know who I am. No one will accept your report.” The woman worker is seen replying: “Your toll has already been deducted through FASTag. You cannot abuse me.”

The incident took place at Pipliyamandi in Mandsaur on Friday afternoon. According to preliminary information, Nagauri had come to Mandsaur for some work and passed through Piplia toll.

Here the toll money was automatically deducted through the FASTag pasted on his car. After receiving the deduction message, the BJP leader lost his cool and argued with toll workers, including the woman toll worker.

Wanted to cross toll without paying fee: Toll employee After the incident, the woman toll worker lodged a complaint against the BJP leader with Piplia Mandi police station. According to her, BJP leader wanted to cross the toll without paying the charges. However, it was deducted automatically. “I was explaining to them that there was no fault from my side.”

In the video, the woman is heard saying, “For Rs 51 you will talk to me like this. You can't abuse me.”

I did not misbehave with anyone: Nagauri

In reply, Nagauri said that my car had a FASTag. When the vehicle reached the toll, the amount was deducted from the FASTag. He claimed that even after this, the woman toll worker misbehaved with him thus leading to a dispute. Later the supervisor accepted the mistake. “I did not misbehave with the woman toll worker,” he said.

Payment deducted from FASTag: Toll manager

Toll manager Dinesh Chandrayan said that the BJP vice-president's car had a FASTag. As soon as it approached the toll, the payment was deducted automatically. When the car came to the booth, he showed his card and the woman employee told him that toll had been deducted from FASTag. This irked Nagauri and he started misbehaving with the woman toll worker for Rs 51. They threatened her and abused other employees.