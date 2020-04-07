Madhya Pradesh: Villagers put up barricades, ban outsiders to enter Sonkatch

Due to limited force, the police administration cannot deploy officials in every village. Hence, villagers the Manasa Gram Panchayat have barricaded the entrance of their village to ban the entry of outsiders in view of the outbreak of the deadly global pandemic, COVID- 19.

There is only one police station in the area to cover a population of more than a lakh and an area of 14 km to the west till Daulatpur Sardi, 25 km to the south till Chandakhedi, 8 kilometers to Revanchal Dhaba and Berkhedi Phata in the north.

They are also working on a limited staff of 50 personnel now.

Hence, they cannot deploy officers in these villages and can only patrol once or twice a day.

They will now permit entry to anyone only after noting the details like name, address, mobile number and purpose.

The sarpanch of the village, Badrilal Gawaliya, told that if people of the village also go out to get treatment, then details of the disease, and a copy of reports is taken. The villagers are coming out of the house to work on fields, or otherwise are staying home, he added.