Madhya Pradesh: Villagers assault cops in Alot who were out to stop Ram Leela

Alot: A police team which has gone to stop Ram Leela was assaulted in Baradiya Rathore village, 10 km from Alot on Wednesday at around 1 am.

After receiving a tip-off that over 300 people have gathered for Ram Leela at the village in violation of lockdown norms.

The cops of 100 dial reached the spot and asked the villagers to stop the Ram Leela and they agreed.

However, some villagers got irked over the power cut and over 30 to 40 villagers started pelting stones at the police vehicle and assaulted the police personnel.

Dial 100 Assistant Sub-Inspector RC Gaud, Constable Vikram Choudhary and driver Ashok Chouhan got injured during the assault and somehow reached Alot with the vehicle.

Later more than 50 police personnel along with Police Station Incharge and SDOP reached Baradiya Rathore village and dispersed the crowd. Many locals fled the village to evade the police action. Police have booked 50 locals.

Meanwhile, villagers have alleged that Alot police has vandalised their vehicles. They alleged that refrigerator, cooler and other equipment belonging to one Dilip Singh were vandalised the police. However, none of the villager has complained about the police so far.

Lockdown has been extended for 9 days in Ratlam in the wake of Covid-19 spread from Friday, 6 pm onwards.