Madhya Pradesh: Video of people misbehaving with woman police amid lockdown goes viral

Alot: Despite administration issuing several appeals to people to stay inside the residents are still loitering around and the administration has to resort to using police force.

However, people have started misbehaving with police as well, overpowering them and pushing them around.

A video is going viral on social media, in which many people of a locality are misbehaving with a woman sub inspector and her police team.

The video shows people standing on crossroads and refusing to let the police team enter into their colony. Instead of advising the people, some senior leaders present here complained to the senior officer about the woman officer and got her removed from her duty.

The woman officer in the video is sub inspector Divya Parashar. She and her team had been patrolling the city and sending people home after the announcement of the lockdown. As soon as the video went viral, many people came to her support and started demanding him to punish those people for misbehaving. SI Parashar said that they are working for the well-being of people by putting themselves at risk.

Sub divisional officer of police DR Mane said that he is not aware of any such video and if there is one strict action will be taken against people who behaved indecently with the officials.