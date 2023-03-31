 Madhya Pradesh: Vaccine centre with a difference in Mhow
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Vaccine centre with a difference in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Vaccine centre with a difference in Mhow

Pregnant women and 5-year-old children were till now vaccinated by the health department only on Tuesdays and Fridays

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 01:23 AM IST
article-image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A unique vaccine centre has come up at the civil hospital. There will be toys and games for infants coming for vaccination. Cartoon characters are also made on the walls to impart a home-like atmosphere. Earlier, vaccination was done only on Tuesdays and Fridays, which will change to all days of the week. There will be separate staff for this.

The centre will be operational from Friday. Pregnant women and 5-year-old children were till now vaccinated by the health department only on Tuesdays and Fridays. Due to unfavourable ambience, children did not like to come here. But with the help of UNICEF, the health department has begun a special vaccination centre for children at the civil hospital. Cartoon characters have been drawn on the walls of the centre built on the first floor of the hospital. A play zone is also being made here.

Read Also
News Diary Mhow: Ram Navmi celebrated with enthusiasm
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: 13 dead, 19 rescued after floor sinks in at Beleshwar Temple; Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for kin of...

Indore: 13 dead, 19 rescued after floor sinks in at Beleshwar Temple; Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for kin of...

Madhya Pradesh: 29 Dead, 17 Injured, Many missing as bawdi collapses in Indore's Beleshwar Mahadev...

Madhya Pradesh: 29 Dead, 17 Injured, Many missing as bawdi collapses in Indore's Beleshwar Mahadev...

Indore: The Tragedy Through LENS

Indore: The Tragedy Through LENS

Madhya Pradesh: Vaccine centre with a difference in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Vaccine centre with a difference in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: CBN officials seize truckload of poppy straw, wine in Neemuch

Madhya Pradesh: CBN officials seize truckload of poppy straw, wine in Neemuch