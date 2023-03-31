Madhya Pradesh: Vaccine centre with a difference in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A unique vaccine centre has come up at the civil hospital. There will be toys and games for infants coming for vaccination. Cartoon characters are also made on the walls to impart a home-like atmosphere. Earlier, vaccination was done only on Tuesdays and Fridays, which will change to all days of the week. There will be separate staff for this.

The centre will be operational from Friday. Pregnant women and 5-year-old children were till now vaccinated by the health department only on Tuesdays and Fridays. Due to unfavourable ambience, children did not like to come here. But with the help of UNICEF, the health department has begun a special vaccination centre for children at the civil hospital. Cartoon characters have been drawn on the walls of the centre built on the first floor of the hospital. A play zone is also being made here.

