News Diary Mhow: Ram Navmi celebrated with enthusiasm

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A grand procession was organised in the city on Thursday on the occasion of Ram Navmi. It was welcomed at many places in the city. A large number of people pulled a huge chariot carrying the idol of Lord Ram. Later, a grand procession was taken out from Luniapura. Special worship and prasad distribution continued throughout the day at Ram Temple.

Miscreants vandalise idol at temple

A group of miscreants barged into a temple near container block located on Mhow-Indore Road on Thursday and broke the idol kept

there. Police are trying to identify the accused by scanning the footage of CCTV cameras. They pacified the irate locals and devotees after the incident sparked tension in the area.

Maheshwari Sabha elections held

Elections for Indore Rural District Maheshwari Sabha were held in Maheshwari Vidyalaya premises. State election supervisor Shyam Maheshwari and chief electoral officer Naveen Dhoot were present on the occasion. Giridhar Sharda, Sachin Maheshwari, Manoj Maheshwari, Ram Totla, Chandra Prakash Ladha, Naresh Maheshwari, Mahesh Jaju, Radheshyam Ajmera, Gopal Das Ajmera, Vishal Rathi were elected for different posts. Gratitude was expressed by Dr Om Prakash Tawani.

Sarpanch, secy served notice for illegal use of reservoir water

Sanjay Reservoir, which comes under Madhya Pradesh Irrigation Department, Dhar provides drinking water to the residents and industries of Pitampur industrial area. But tubes and pipelines were put near the reservoir without permission from the irrigation department. The matter came to the fore in a joint meeting of officials of the irrigation department Dhar, Madhya Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation and Dr Madhu Saxena, CMO, Pithampur municipality.

Keeping in view the priority of the citizens of Pithampur municipality area, notices have been issued to all three panchayat’s sarpanch and secretary by Pithampur municipality to stop illegal usage of reservoir water. It has been instructed that the tube well and pipeline should be removed immediately, failing which the municipality will take action.