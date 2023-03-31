Indore: IMC had issued show-cause to temple trust to vacate premises

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The IMC was aware of the existence of the bawdi at the temple premises and it wanted to rejuvenate it and had issued a show-cause notice to the Shree Baleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Mandir Trust to vacate the premises.

The temple trust had started constructing another temple in the adjacent garden, but the IMC had objected to it, terming it an encroachment.

On April 23, 2022, the corporation issued a show-cause notice to the trust in which the corporation objected to the construction of the temple inside the garden premises and asked it to vacate the land as it wanted to rejuvenate the bawdi. The trust moved court and got a stay on the demolition of the structure.

The IMC again issued a notice to the trust on January 30, 2023, in which they asked the temple trust to vacate the temple premises.