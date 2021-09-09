Madhya Pradesh: Vaccination saving people from complications, mortality

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Vaccine is proving to be an ‘elixir’ in the city as it is not only pulling down the patients’ graph, but also saving them from severe complications. The same was proved with data from the Integrated Diseases Surveillance Program (IDSP), which stated that all patients found positive in the last seven days were asymptomatic.

As many as 17 patients were found positive in the past one week and, surprisingly, they were found in random sampling as they didn’t have any symptoms of the disease. Out of these 17 patients, two were 8-year-old children, while 15 were adults and all of them had taken at least the first dose of vaccine.

“Seven patients were fully vaccinated, while eight patients were partially vaccinated. Most of them were admitted to Covid Care Centres and none of them required hospitalisation,” district data manager of IDSP Apoorva Tiwari said. She added that it was a continuous study and they were studying every positive patient and would submit the report to the health department and administration.

‘This proves the efficacy of vaccines as Indian vaccines are the best in the world. Vaccination isn’t only saving people from death, but also from severe implications. Those who were infected with the disease and vaccinated are getting double protection from the deadly pandemic disease. Look at the increasing number of cases in Kerala. People are being infected due to the Delta or Delta Plus variant, but not turning severe as the death rate is low. Mortality rate due to Covid in the US is also of those who weren’t vaccinated’

— Dr VP Pandey, HoD, Medicine, MGM Medical College

Many people still avoiding vaccine

Dr Pandey said they had started asking people about their vaccination status in the OPD, as well as in the IPD and were motivating them to get vaccinated. ‘I was shocked, more than surprised, to learn that many people avoid taking vaccines due to disbelief. People need to understand the importance of vaccines and must motivate others to take them too,’ the HoD, Medicine, said

Over 23,000 people vaccinated on Wednesday

Over 23,000 people were vaccinated on Wednesday, including over 20,000 people above the age of 18 years, while over 2,800 people above the age of 45 years and over 1,000 people above 60 years were also vaccinated.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Ganesha idols made from cow dung by Bhopal artisan in great demand

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 12:42 AM IST