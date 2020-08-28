Madhya Pradesh: Union Health Minister Vardhan inaugurates super specialty block in Indore's MGM Medical College

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday digitally inaugurated a super speciality block at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College in Indore.

Built with an investment of Rs 237 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), the new block has departments of Neurology, Neurosurgery, Cardiology, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Nephrology, Urology, Medical Gastroenterology, Surgical Gastroenterology, Plastic and Reconstructive surgery and an organ transplant unit, the ministry said in a statement.

It has 10 operation theatres, 327 super speciality beds, 92 ICU beds and has a training capacity of 30 DM/MCh and 28 PG students.

The medical college was also the nodal agency for an NCDC sero-survey, the Union health ministry said.

Vardhan was joined by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

During the inauguration, Vardhan elaborated on late former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's vision of setting up six AIIMS and up-gradation of existing government medical colleges and institutions. "Since 2014, this scheme was pursued with renewed vigour and saw the setting up of 22 new AIIMS and projects for up-gradation of 75 government medical colleges," Vardhan said. Eight medical colleges are set up in Madhya Pradesh while the government is committed to building another six in Rajgarh, Mandla, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Sheopur and Singrauli districts, he added. He also expressed confidence that the NCDC regional centre in Bhopal will be completed by the year-end, the statement said.

The Union minister said the Centre has provided 13.99 lakh N-95 masks, 7.97 lakh PPEs, 54 lakh Hydroxychloroquine tablets and 679 ventilators to Madhya Pradesh to strengthen its efforts in fighting COVID-19. This is supplemented by 2,32,620 RNA extraction kits, 5,87,140 RT-PCR kits and 2,55,850 VTM kits provided by the central government.

Elaborating on the Ayushman Bharat Yojana-HWC and the recently launched National Digital Health Mission, he said, "The National Digital Health Mission has already been launched in six union territories and will be rolled out in other states in the coming three to six months." "This combined with telemedicine facilities available in the HWCs will be very helpful for big states like Madhya Pradesh to achieve the stated goal," Vardhan said.

The chief minister thanked the Union government for its "proactive role" in strengthening the health infrastructure in the state.

He mentioned that the Union health ministry oversaw the installation of COVID testing facilities in 76 government labs after the state was forced to airlift swab samples to other cities during the onset of the COVID pandemic, the statement said.