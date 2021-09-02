Madhya Pradesh: Under a special drive, 220 missing rescued in Indore-Mhow zone

Indore/Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Under a special drive of finding missing people, a total of 220 missing people were rescued till Thursday. The search operation had begun on the occasion of Lord Krishna Janmashtmi.

The drive was led by IG Harinarayanachari Mishra and conducted under ASP (Mhow) Puneet Gehlot.

Notably, 866 pending missing complaints were reported in the rural areas of the Indore Zone.

"In total around 220 people were found by the police whose missing complaints were reported in several police stations of the Indore Zone’s-Mhow area and other parts. There were 866 missing complaints registered which were pending from the last few days. Instructions were made to start a drive to search for the missing people in the zone," said the IG.

