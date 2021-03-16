Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain Lokayukta Police nabs deputy ranger of forest department bribing Rs 25,000

Ratlam: Ujjain Lokayukta Police on Tuesday caught a deputy ranger of the forest department red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000.

According to official information, deputy ranger of the forest department Tanveer Khan had demanded a bribe of Rs 1.20 lakh for releasing a seized vehicle of wood and also for not seizing any of complainant Suleman Khan vehicle in future.

Khan, a resident of Sheranipura village here recently approached Lokayukta police and lodged his complaint against the deputy ranger Forest department Tanveer Khan. In his complaint, he claimed that deputy ranger is demanding a bribe of Rs 1.20 lakh to release his vehicle loaded with wood even after he paid Rs 70,000 earlier on an account of penalty for releasing his wood vehicle and the deputy ranger further demanded Rs 50,000 in two equal installments of Rs 25,000 each.

On this complaint, Lokayukta police planned to trap Tanveer Khan. On Tuesday, as soon as the complainant went to hand over Rs 25,000 to the deputy forest ranger, a team of the special establishment of police caught him red-handed with bribed money. A case has been registered against Tanveer Khan under relevant sections of prevention of corruption act and further investigation into the matter is still going on.