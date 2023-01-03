Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain commissioner undertakes visit to Shankargarh forest

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain commissioner Sandeep Yadav undertook a visit to Shankargarh forest during his short stay in Dewas on Tuesday. Forest Range Officer DS Chauhan said that commissioner Sandeep Yadav visited Shankargarh Forest in a short stay during the tour of Dewas district.

During the tour, Forest Conservator PN Mishra apprised Yadav of the work done by the forest department in the city forest and action plan in future as well. Members of the Green Army accorded a warm welcome to the commissioner as well as collector. Yadav appreciated the work being done by forest officials as well as ongoing beautification works. Giving information, chief executive officer district panchayat Prakash Chauhan said that Anand Utsav will be organised in Shankargarh on January 14. As part of the event, a massive bamboo planting campaign will also begin under One District One Product scheme.

District collector Rishabh Gupta, superintendent of police (SP) Dr Shiv Dayal Singh, municipal corporation commissioner Vishal Chauhanal, SDM Mahendra Singh Kavache, deputy forest divisional officer SK Shukla, district panchayat CEO Prakash Chauhan, SDM Pradeep Soni were present.

