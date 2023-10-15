Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain All Set For Navratri  

An artiste gives final touches to the idol of goddess Durga in Ujjain | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Shardiya Navratri, the festival of worship of Shakti, will begin on Sunday. Various rituals including pooja and aarti will begin at the auspicious time in all the goddess temples, public pandals and homes of the city.

According to astrologer Pt Ajay Vyas, this year Navratri is coming to shower nectar with the auspicious combinations of Lakshmi Yoga, Gajakesari Yoga, Budhaditya Yoga, Shash Yoga and Bhadra Yoga. Navratri will start with Ghat Sthapana on Ashwin Shukla Pratipada. The auspicious time for establishing Kalash is from 11.48 am to 12.36 pm.

Kalash can be established from sunrise in the morning till Abhijeet Muhurta in the afternoon. Navratri festival will conclude with Jaware immersion on October 24. Vijayadashami festival will be celebrated on this day. Preparations have been completed in all the goddess temples for the Navratri festival. Attractive electrical decorations have been done on the temples. There will be the joy of devotion for nine full days.

GHAT STHAPANA AT CHAUBIS KHAMBA MATA

Ghat Sthapana (idol installation) will be done in the temple at 7 pm. After this, there will be Aarti. Daily Aarti of the revered Mahalaya and Mahamaya Mata will be held in the temple at 7.30 am and 7 pm. Nagar pooja will start from the temple on Maha Ashtami. In the morning official pooja, liquor, Bhajiya, Puri and gram will be offered to the Mother goddess.

AT HARSIDDHI TEMPLE

Ghat sthapna will take place in the temple at 7.30 am. Aarti will be performed at 9 am. Evening Aarti will be held every day at 7 pm. There will be no Shayan Aarti of Mata during these nine days. The eternal flame will burn and Durga Saptashati will be recited every day. On Mahashtami, there will be an official puja-aarti and havan from the tehsil at noon. At midnight on Mahanavami, Mataji's bari will go to the banks of river Kshipra and the flowers will be immersed.

AT CHAUSATH YOGINI MATA

As per tradition, Gat Sthapana will take place after midnight of Amavasya. Akhand Jyot will be lit every day and Durga Saptashati will be recited. Aarti will take place every day at 8.30 am and 7.30 pm. There will be a mass havan on Ashtami night.

AT BIJASAN MATA

Ghat Sthapana will take place in the 400-year-old temple at the first auspicious time of the morning. Akhand Jyot will be lit and Durga Saptashati will be recited every day. Havan will be performed on the midnight of Ashtami and the morning of Navami. Jawas will be immersed on the evening of Navami.

AT SANTOSHI MATA TEMPLE

The Ghat Sthapana will be done at 9 am. Akhand Jyot will be lit every day in the temple and Durga Saptashati will be recited for the whole 9 days. There will be Mata Aarti every day at 8 am and 7 pm. Havan will be performed on Ashtami.

LIGHT OF DEVOTION

During Navratri, Deepmalika will be lit with twinkling lamps in four temples of the city and the light of devotion will spread. Deepmalika pillars are installed in four ancient temples of Ujjain. In the famous Harsiddhi temple Shaktipeeth, devotees have to wait for a long time for the lighting of the lamp. Here advance booking is done for this before Navratri.

PUBLIC PANDALS

Yuva Bhakta Mandal has started preparations for this. Following the model code of conduct, the police administration has already alerted all the committee officials as it is the election period. In all the police station areas, the police station in-charge called the divisional officers held a formal discussion and issued guidelines to conduct the events in all the pandals and temples, big or small, peacefully within the stipulated time. Till Friday evening, about 180 pandals have applied for approval for the installation of Durga idols and events in various police stations of the city.

HIGHEST IN CHIMANGANJ

Durga pandals will be established at a maximum of 35 places in the Chimanganj Mandi police station area. In this, events are organised in permanent temples at about 10 places, 29 in the Neelganga area, 30 in Madhav Nagar, 9 in the Nanakheda area, 20 in the Mahakal area including Harsiddhi, Chaubis Khamba and Yogamaya permanent temples, eight places in Panwasa, 6 in Kharakuan, 15 in Jiwajiganj, 10 in Central Kotwali, 20 in Nagjhiri including Hamukhedi Mata.

ELECTRICITY CONNECTION

Due to the enforcement of the model code of conduct for assembly elections, it is also necessary to take a temporary electricity connection in the pandal. However, so far out of 180, only five committee applications for temporary electricity connections have been received by the electricity department. Last year, 25 temporary electricity connections were given in the eastern region while 10 temporary electricity connections were given in the western region.