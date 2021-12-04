Madhya Pradesh: Two youths from Indore die, six suffer severe injuries in road mishap in Pachmarhi

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths from Indore were killed, six sustained severe injuries as the four wheeler they were travelling in overturned after hitting a tree late Friday night.

They were going to Pachmarhi from Indore for a vacation. The accident occurred at Jhiria village on Matkuli- Pachmarhi road.

The deceased have been identified as Puneet Sharma, 30, a resident of Marimata Square in Indore and Shubham Singh.

According to reports, eight friends were going to Pachmarhi from Indore. They were travelling in an SUV.

The vehicle was being driven by Ankit Sharma, who is brother of one of the deceased Puneet Sharma.

While negotiating a turn, Sharma lost control over the vehicle and it hit a tree and overturned.

Police said that while Puneet Sharma, 30 died on spot, Subham 30, died during treatment at a hospital.

The injured identified as Ankti Sharma, 28, Vimal Bairagi, 28, Rajesh Yadav, 28, Rakesh Pawar, 28, Saket Choudhary, 28 and Rajednra, 28, all residents of Indore are undergoing treatment at Narmada Hospital in Indore.

“The incident took place around 11.30PM. Prima facie, it seems that the vehicle was running at high speed. A case has been registered against the vehicle driver and further investigation was on,” said a police officer.

