Madhya Pradesh: Two-year-old girl reunites with family

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Banganga police helped reunite a lost 2-year-old girl with her family with the help of social media.

On Friday morning Banganga police received information about a little girl who had been sighted strolling alone near a government school in the Banganga area.

Police station in-charge Rajendra Soni entrusted the responsibility of finding the lost girl’s family to sub-inspector Shraddha Panwar of the women’s desk after the little girl was brought to the police station.

As the girl wasn’t old enough to inform of the whereabout of her residence, Panwar sought the help of social media to trace the little girl’s family. She uploaded the girl’s picture on social media which instantly became viral and the station started receiving reports of the sighting of the little girl in various CCTV.

Panwar used the CCTV recordings to trace the girl’s footsteps and after spending hours searching the area the girl’s residence was finally located in Mahesh Yadav Nagar.

The police were surprised to know that the family wasn’t even aware about the girl’s absence stating that it had only been a few hours since they last saw her, the mother apparently was under the impression that the girl was playing outside.

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 01:53 AM IST