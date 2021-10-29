Madhya Pradesh: Colleges to provide at least two vocational courses

BHOPAL: The colleges in the state will select at least 2 out of 25 vocational courses displayed on the portal of higher education department keeping in view the local needs and available employment opportunities. The colleges in state will also ensure their smooth operation, a department official said.

Additional Commissioner, Higher Education, Deepak Singh said student can opt for any one of the professional courses run by colleges. In case of non-availability of vocational courses of students’ interest, the courses will be available on departmental website. The students will be able to study online vocational courses of equal credit or more credits available on SWAYAM portal. For this, the student has to obtain written permission from college authorities.

If the course available on SWAYAM portal offers more credits than the prescribed limit, the additional credits earned by the student will be shown in the grade card. But the additional credit will not be included in calculation of CGPA.

Besides, students can change previously selected major, minor, elective and vocational courses. This arrangement will be at college level. The action related to change of subject or faculty in college by students is to be completed from November 8-20 on basis of pre-determined rules.

Students studying in the college will be able to choose certificate / diploma course conducted in the college along with degree course. The application format for the selection of courses will be available on portal of department, on the portal of MP Online at epravesh.mponline.gov.in.

Apart from this, students will also be able to get the application format from the college. The colleges will ensure to update the certificate/diploma course information on portal by November 3, 2021.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 06:29 PM IST