Madhya Pradesh: Two smugglers arrested with 60 kg poppy husk worth Rs 60,000 in Neemuch

Neemuch: Acting on a tip off, Nayagaon police team arrested two smugglers along with 60 kilograms of poppy husk worth Rs 60,000 from four-lane highway road near railway gate on Thursday. The two goons were transporting poppy husk in a white Datsun redi – GO car that displayed fake registration numbers.

The police team was led by Jawad police station incharge Vijay Singh Sisodia. When questioned it was revealed that one accused was 22-year-old Mukesh son of Nemichand Choudhary, resident of Ladnu in Rajasthan and the other was 26-year-old Nimbaram, son of Harkaram, resident of Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Both were arrested under the provision of NDPS Act. Further investigation is underway.

The accused further told police that they got the car financed from a company and were paying installments for it. Fearing that the financing company may seize the vehicle, they used a fake number on the car after removing the original number - RJ19 CE 1473. In its place, they displayed fake number - RJ14 CE 1473.

Nimbaram installs doors and windows in under-construction houses and Mukesh is a plumber. Police have registered a case under Section 420 and other relevant sections of IPC.