Madhya Pradesh: 45 kg poppy husk worth Rs 50,000 seized in Neemuch, was being ferried to Rajasthan

Neemuch: The police here have seized 45 kilograms of poppy husk worth Rs 50,000, which was being ferried in an Ashok Leyland mini truck on Friday. Two persons arrested in this connection are Jairam son of Virma Ram Vishnoi, resident of Dholi Kala in Rajasthan and Mahipal, son of Punaram Vishnoi, resident of Godavas Kal in Rajasthan.

Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Rai said police stopped the mini truck at Jawad Fata four-lane and recovered 45 kilograms of poppy husk worth Rs 50,000 hidden in three bags. The two accused were arrested and a case was registered against them under NDPS Act.

The accused were bringing the poppy husk from Mandsaur and taking it to Rajasthan. On December 4, Neemuch Cantt police received information that 45 kilograms of poppy husk that was being smuggled in an Ashok Leyland mini truck (RJ 02 GA 3665) by two persons from Malhargarh Piplia mandi through Nayagaon to Rajasthan. Further investigation is underway. A drive to check drug peddling in Neemuch district.