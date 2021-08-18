Madhya Pradesh: Two persons trying to steal excise officer’s vehicle caught

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Due to the extreme alertness of a courageous and upright excise officer, two persons were caught by the people while they were trying to steal the vehicle of the officer in the Hira Nagar area of the city on the night of August 15 (Independence Day). The police have arrested the accused and booked them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Excise sub inspector Nitin Ashapure informed the police that, after having dinner, he was taking a walk on the terrace of his house. His government vehicle was parked outside his house in the Nyay Nagar area and his sharp eyes spotted two persons who were trying to steal the vehicle. Ashapure came downstairs and he chased the youths. The people of the area also gathered at the spot and they managed to catch the two youths. The people of the locality handed them over to the police.

Hira Nagar police station-in-charge Abhay Nema informed this correspondent that the two culprits—named Kamlesh and Vikas—had been arrested under sections 379 and 511 of the IPC and they were produced before the court. The accused were trying to steal the vehicle of the excise officer, who had spotted the accused acting in a suspicious manner near his parked vehicle.

