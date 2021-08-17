e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 08:10 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Team of forest officials arrests one thief; two deputy rangers, a forest guard sustain injury

Sub Divisional Officer (SDO). AK Shrivastava said that he had received the information about the act of stealing teak tree logs in the Choral Forest area late night on Monday.
Staff Reporter
Team of forest officials arrested one of the nine accused with teak logs and a motorcycle.

Team of forest officials arrested one of the nine accused with teak logs and a motorcycle.

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two deputy rangers and a forest guard suffered injury while chasing thieves of teakwood in Choral Forest area, Indore on Tuesday. The team of officials, however, arrested one thief out of nine. The officials have seized teak tree logs worth Rs 60,000 and a motorcycle from the spot.

Sub Divisional Officer (SDO). AK Shrivastava said that he had received the information about the act of stealing teak tree logs in the Choral Forest area late night on Monday. Later, a team of forest officials was formed for the mission.

“Around 4 in the morning, we found a load of teak trees chopped and being stolen by some thieves,” Shrivasatav said. The team acted quickly and confiscated the load of logs.

“There were nine people with bikes. They tried to flee from the spot. As soon as the team came into action, they started pelting stones,” Shrivastava said.

Deputy ranger Rajesh Nagwade has got stitches in his thumb whereas Deputy ranger Shyam Gohe and forest guard Rahul Datre have swelling.

The accused Arun Ramesh Bhil was arrested and presented in the court. His motorcycle was confiscated along with 16 logs of teak.

“We tried to catch all of them but failed because of stone pelting. Such instances usually rise before a festival, as most villagers want to make easy money and selling away timber is much easier during festivals,” Shrivastava added.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Delay in DAVV CET admit card release; Know all about it at www.davv.nta.ac.in

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 08:10 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal