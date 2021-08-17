Madhya Pradesh: Delay in DAVV CET admit card release; Know all about it at www.davv.nta.ac.in

Indore (Madhya PRADESH): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) could not upload admit cards for common entrance test (CET) accounting to unavoidable circumstances.

“As per information bulletin, DAVV-2021 test, the admit cards, were to be issued on August 17. Due to unavoidable circumstances, the admit cards shall not be uploaded on August 17. However, notice regarding the new dates shall be put on the website www.davv.nta.ac.in,” a public notice issued by DAVV said.

A total of 15726 students are going to take CET for filling as many as 2515 seats in 16 teaching departments.

The courses have been divided into three groups viz Group A, Group B and Group C.

There are 1145 seats in Group A whereas Group B and Group C consists of 830 and 540 seats respectively.

CET is a national level exam which is conducted in different cities across the country.

Centres for CET have been setup in 22 cities in the country. This year, DAVV has reduced the number of test centres outside the state and increased the number of centres in the state.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 12:30 PM IST