Madhya Pradesh: Two more accused arrested for stealing cash from CDMs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Crime branch arrested two more people on Saturday who were involved in stealing cash from the cash deposit and ATM machines of banks. The accused have confessed stealing cash from more than a dozen machines in the city and other states. Three of their accomplices including the prime accused of the gang were arrested by the police a few days ago.

ASP (crime) Guru Prasad Parashar said that during the patrolling, the crime branch team received information that two persons were seen near an ATM booth in Hira Nagar area. After gathering information, the crime branch accompanied by Hira Nagar police station reached the mentioned place and managed to arrest two persons named Jitendra Somwanshi and Deepak alias Fateh Baghadur Singh, residents of Pratapgarh in UP. A mobile phone, two highly mechanised sophisticated devices, a screwdriver, four ATM cards and Rs 14,500 were seized from the accused. The accused allegedly confessed to stealing cash from the various ATM booths in the country.

The accused used to recce at the ATM booths before committing the crime there. They used to put a debit card in the machine and later they used to put an iron rod in the device due to which the machines stop the transaction and the accused used to steal cash with the help of the device. The prime accused named Bajrang and other accomplices were arrested by the Crime Branch on September 13. The accused are being questioned further.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 11:08 AM IST