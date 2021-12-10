Madhya Pradesh: Two months after woman's suicide, cops arrest hubby

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Police have booked husband in 37-year-old womanís suicide case after investigation. He was arrested on Thursday morning. The crime took place in Badgyar village.

As per the police, the accused was harassing the woman for the last five years. Later, she jumped into a well to end life.

The woman, Champa Bai, committed suicide on October 8. Her sister Bhagwanbati alleged that Champa faced domestic violence as she failed to give birth to a child even after 12 years of marriage. Bhagwanbati accused her sisterís husband Chhotu of driving her to suicide.

Two months after the suicide, the police registered a case against the accused on the basis of post mortem report and statements.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 10:44 PM IST